Health ministry not aware of HIV cure by Nigerian Professor – Adewole

Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole has said he was unaware of any cure of HIV/AIDS being reported by the media.

There have been reports of a Professor of Virology at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia State, Maduike Ezeibe who found a cure to HIV/AIDS.

Health Minister Adewole, through the Director Media & Public Relations at the Ministry of Health, Mrs. Boade Akinola, said, “I’m not aware of his claims.

“There are standard ways of disseminating such information.

“The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, in conjunction with the College of Medicine University of Ibadan, has been mandated to verify two claims of cure for HIV in Nigeria.

“We shall make our findings public when ready.”

