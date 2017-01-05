Herdsmen kill 5 farmers in Benue

A renewed clash between Fulani herdsmen and farmers of Idoma extraction has left five persons dead in Benue, The Punch reports.

According to an eyewitness, the crisis began on Tuesday when herdsmen began grazing their cows indiscriminately on farmlands at Okpale Ogege, Edumoga in Okpokwu Local Government Area of the state.

The eyewitness said, “Our people went to their farms on Tuesday morning only to discover a large number of cows and herdsmen grazing and destroying their farms.

“The people tried to stop them but the herdsmen resisted them and in the process attacked and inflicted many of the farmers with machete wounds.

“The people were forced to flee their farms, and later today (Wednesday) they mobilised youths of the community to chase the herdsmen out of their farms not knowing that the invaders were armed with sophisticated weapons.

“Unfortunately in the ensuing fracas, the herdsmen opened fire on the local farmers leaving about five of them dead and many sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

“As I speak with you many of the wounded have been taken to hospitals in the local government area while the remains of those found dead have been deposited at the mortuary. Many are still missing and unaccounted for.

“Many of the people have also fled their homes for fear of being killed by the well armed herdsmen.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent, ASP, Moses Yamu, when contacted said he had no details on the incident.

Comments

- Advertisement -