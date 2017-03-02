Herdsmen reportedly kill 4 in attack on Benue community

by Dolapo Adelana

Herdsmen suspected to be of Fulani extraction have reportedly attacked Gbemacha council ward in Gwer Local Government Area of Benue state.

Four persons including an elderly man were said to have been killed in a midnight raid on the community.

The Special Adviser to the State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Bureau for Lands and Survey, Prof Jonathan Uever said the attack was unprovoked.

“They were not provoked in any way. From what I gathered from my people who have been giving me update on the crisis in the last three days, the herdsmen stormed Gbemacha council ward and everybody ran for their lives.

“They took over our community and broke into people’s houses, destroyed food barns and whatever food they saw was burnt.

“After that they went and hid near a popular well in the community laying wait for the people, the first person they saw was an elderly man, they shot and slaughtered him including three others.”