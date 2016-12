President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received the personal flag of Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau.

In a picture shared on Saturday by the president’s personal photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo, Buhari received the flag from the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

The presentation was done on Friday at the Guards Brigade Regimental Dinner Night held at the Guards Brigade Scorpion Mess, Abuja.

