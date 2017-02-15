Here is the content of President Buhari’s conversation with Trump (READ)

The White House Wednesday published the content of the phone conversation held between President Muhammadu Buhari and US president Donald Trump.

In a statement released by the Office of the Press Secretary and tagged “For immediate release”, the White House said both presidents spoke on issues bordering on security, economy and governance.

Read full content below:

President Donald J. Trump spoke this week with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria to discuss the strong cooperation between the United States and Nigeria, including on shared security, economic, and governance priorities.

President Trump underscored the importance the United States places on its relationship with Nigeria, and he expressed interest in working with President Buhari to expand the strong partnership.

The leaders agreed to continue close coordination and cooperation in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria and worldwide.

President Trump expressed support for the sale of aircraft from the United States to support Nigeria’s fight against Boko Haram.

President Trump thanked President Buhari for the leadership he has exercised in the region and emphasized the importance of a strong, secure, and prosperous Nigeria that continues to lead in the region and in international forums.

