Hillary, Bill Clinton to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration

Democratic Candidate at the US Presidential election, Hillary Clinton and her husband, Bill Clinton will be attending the inauguration of President-elect, Donald Trump on January 20.

Their attendance was confirmed by respective aides, according to a report by ABC’s Good Morning America.

Clinton had lost to Trump despite winning popular vote by more than 2.9 million votes.

Trump however secured the presidency through votes from the Electoral college.

It is typical of former US Presidents to attend the inauguration of an incoming President.

