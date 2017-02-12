Hillary Clinton, Andrew Yakubu, Tiwa Savage | Here are last week’s winners and losers

News of President Muhammadu Buhari’s health status, vacation extension and late night phone calls to his ‘boys’ back home dominated the news last week. A few other new names forcefully emerged too; one of them being Andrew Yakubu, the former NNPC boss in whose home the EFCC made one of its largest cash discoveries. As we look forward to the continuing episodes from all of this drama in the new week, here are our winners and losers from last week:

WINNERS

Hillary Clinton: With three characters out of the available 140 on Twitter, Hillary Clinton gave the most epic reaction to Donald Trump’s defeat by the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal regarding the travel ban. A number, a hyphen and a number…that’s how to win.

3-0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2017

Tiwa Savage: Is this the time when we get to say Tiwa Savage is at the peak of her career? Or should we wait for more achievements? Because they will surely come. First, she performed at the Essence Official Grammy Week event in honour of Erykah Badu, next she attends DJ Khaled’s album title announcement party then she parties with the big names, Jay Z and Diddy at the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch.

Abraham Kiptum: For the second year in a row, the Kenyan athlete won the Lagos City Marathon on Saturday with a finish time of 2hours 10 minutes.

LOSERS

Andrew Yakubu: The EFCC carried out a special, unexpected raid on a building belonging to the former Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr Andrew Yakubu. The raid led to the discovery of a whopping sum of $9.8million and another 74,000 pounds all in cash. Mr Andrew Yakubu told the EFCC that the cash, found in a fire-proof safe, was a gift from “unnamed persons”. Investigations are still on and the EFCC is suspecting that Mr Yakubu might have more money stashed in other secret places. Mr Yakubu has kept a low profile until now, it will be a delight to have the identities of the “unnamed persons” revealed too.

Donald Trump’s travel ban: An appeal court refused to overturn the ruling that suspended the ban placed on travel from seven Muslim countries into the US. The appeal court said the ban discriminated based on religion. Guess who didn’t take the news well? The Donald. He ran off to Twitter to say:

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

The Nigerian Army: The two soldiers, Corporal. Bature Samuel and Corporal. Abdul Azeez Usman who brutalised a physically challenged man in Onitsha for wearing camouflage clothing similar to the Nigerian Army uniform are the biggest losers of the week. Although they have been demoted and will be imprisoned for 21 days, we wonder if this punishment is severe enough to serve as a deterrent to other soldiers and members of the police force who have become accustomed to trampling on the rights of citizens.

