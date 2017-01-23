House of Reps condemns N145 fuel pump price

The House of Representatives on Monday described as “fraudulent” the current pricing template set for premium motor spirit by the Petroleum Products Price Regulatory Agency.

According to the lawmakers, Nigerians should not purchase petrol over N70 per litre.

- Advertisement -



The lawmakers said this when an ad hoc committee of the House on the Review of Pump Price of Petrol opened a public hearing at the National Assembly in Abuja.

The committee quizzed the PPPRA, Nigerian Ports Authority and Nigerian Customs Service officials.

The committee said the 30k built into the template by PPPRA as “administrative charge” was needless.

Chairman of the committee, Nnana Igbokwe said, “In the 2017 budget, which is before us, PPPRA has a proposal of another N500m for regulation, monitoring and supply of petrol.

“This budgetary provisions have already taken care of the purpose for which you charge 30k on the template, yet Nigerians continue to bear the burden by paying N145 per litre,” Igbokwe added.

“This has left Nigerians in a situation whereby they still pay for lightening services for smaller vessels that go to Cotonou or Lome to offload products from mother vessels.

“PPPRA will then add the cost to the pump price and ask Nigerians to pay,” Igbokwe added.

- Advertisement -



Comments