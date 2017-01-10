The News Blog

House of Reps to debate FRC’s law on religious bodies

A motion to debate the Corporate Governance Code set by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria has been admitted by the House of Representatives.

The motion was moved by Minority Leader, Leo Ogor to be debated on Wednesday.

Recall that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye had resigned in compliance to the law.

His resignation had generated lots of controversies which had led to the Federal Government sacking of the board and management of the FRC on Monday.

