How Boko Haram made me kill 13 people – 17-year-old suspect

by Dolapo Adelana

A 17-year-old Boko Haram suspect has said the terrorist sect forced him to kill 13 people in Chikingudu forest in Kalabalge Local Government Area of Borno, The News Agency of Nigeria reports.

According to the suspect, this happened when he was held captive for three years by the insurgents.

The was arrested by men of the Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) after he was sent on a mission by his Commander to spy on Maiduguri.

Speaking in an interview with the agency in Maiduguri he said the terrorists sent him to assess the situation in Baga Road, Monday market and Custom market in Maiduguri, and report back.

“I was kidnapped in Marte by the insurgents when they stormed the town in 2013 and they took us away to Chikungudu forest in Kalabalge local government area.

“I was held captive for three years at Chikungudu. During those three years I killed 13 people in separate locations.

“First was at Chikungudu where we were held hostage by the Boko Haram. They forced us to kill people, especially when they returned from a mission.

“They said they were testing us and, therefore brought some people and asked me to kill five people. I initially declined but they threatened to kill me, so, I had no option but to kill them.

He said the insurgents later came with three other people and forced him to kill them.

“The second time was at a village called Burssari, they also brought five people and ask me to kill them, which I did.

“I spent three years with the insurgents in Chikunguda and Kalabalge. Life for us was indeed terrible. We were trained to dismantle and repair AK 47 rifles,” the suspect said.

The suspect revealed that the insurgents initiated more than 500 children of his age and others who were senior to him as child soldiers in the Chukungudu forest.

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said the suspect was arrested near the Bakassi IDPs camp, Maiduguri, by men of the command.

Abdullahi said the suspect’s parents were identified as IDPs taking refuge at the camp.

“The suspect will be handed over to the military for further investigation and profiling,” he said.