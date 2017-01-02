How ‘hypocritical’ Dogara publicly embarrassed Emir of Argungu – Jibrin

Embattled lawmaker Abdulmumin Jibrin says Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu is a hypocrite who lacks courtesy and humility.

Jibrin on Monday narrated a story via his Twitter page on how Dogara mistreated the Emir of Argungu.

I just saw this picture of Speaker Dogara at the Emir of Argungu's palace. Let me share with you an interesting story pic.twitter.com/aznAa5i8IW — Abdulmumin Jibrin (@AbdulAbmJ) January 2, 2017

Just saw this picture of Dogara at the Emir of Argungu's palace😳 Let me share with you a story of Dogara's hypocrisy pic.twitter.com/sZaZydcTnV — Abdulmumin Jibrin (@AbdulAbmJ) January 2, 2017

Jibrin continued, “About a year ago, the Sultan of Sokoto sent the Emir of Argungu to deliver a private message to the Speaker.The Emir contacted me to arrange. I notified the Speaker of the visit about a week in advance and kept reminding him to get a final plan on where he will receive the Emir.

“Dogara was already far power drunk! A day before the Emir arrived, the “almighty” Speaker informed me that the Emir should see him at his office. I reminded the Speaker that it is a private visit, not official, not a courtesy call but he insisted the Emir must see him in his office.

“Mr Speaker ignored all the usual courtesy accorded traditional rulers by public officials.The Emir suggested to me to see him at home instead. When Dogara finally insisted it has to be his always crowded office, I felt terribly embarrassed as I went to accompany the Emir to NASS.

“The Emir walked through everyone including the press and kept standing for a while in what was supposed to be a private visit to the Speaker.

“Eventually I ushered the Emir into a waiting room since he was kept standing in front of the Speaker’s office who was treating “files”.

“When I noticed after about an hour the Speaker was still treating his “files” while the Emir was kept waiting, I couldn’t take it anymore.

“I walked up to him and pleaded with him to go and attend to the Emir since I know very well that what he was doing wasn’t as much important. You could see the guilt on Dogara’s face as he got up to meet the Emir who left very shortly after. The Emir was forced to a public picture.

“Until I was unjustly and illegally suspended in September, Dogara has not responded to the Sultan’s letter despite several reminders. One is forced to wonder if Speaker Dogara has some hidden animosity and agenda towards some sections. None of his predecessors acted this way.

“How Speaker Dogara was respectfully received at the Emir’s palace in Argungu should teach him a lesson in courtesy and humility,” he concluded.

