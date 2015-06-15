How SDK scooped Linda Ikeji on the “Toke” story

While many were set to lay their heads for the night on Saturday, gossip blogger Stella Dimokorkus (SDK), broke the biggest gossip story of the month, maybe year. Toke Makinwa’s husband, Maje Ayida had been cheating on her with another woman, Anita Solomon. Even knocking her up in the process.

So big a story that it’s been trending on the Nigerian/UK social media for the past 72 hours.

It’s that serious. Anyway, a little background on the whole deal

Media personality and popular vlogger Toke Makinwa took Nigeria by surprise when she wed her longtime on-again, off-again beau of over 12 years – Maje Ayida on 15 January, 2014. The lovers had parted ways prematurely in 2013

“Who said we were getting married? That’s not true…I don’t know if I should be saying this but we are not together anymore. We are just not compatible.”

Surprisingly, two weeks later, the lovebirds had their court wedding. Toke had announced that the traditional marriage rites would be performed later in the year and the white wedding was to follow. The latter hasn’t occurred however.

The marriage looked to be going swimmingly well until we got hit with the weekend’s bombshell.

But how did the Germany-based Stella beat our very own Gossip Queen, Linda to the story? A story of that magnitude especially. It certainly can’t be because of some sort of loyalty. Linda Ikeji and Toke Makinwa have long been rumored to be feuding. A feud that started when Toke called out our favorite blogger on radio saying, “I don’t think Linda Ikeji is a role model. She’s a gossiper, She sells gossip”. Not one to take such shade lightly, Linda pretty much eviscerated Toke on her blog. Calling her a “nobody” in simple terms. The whole ordeal forced Toke to backtrack furiously.

Maybe Linda Ikeji was trying to stop “cyber bullying” Toke Makinwa.

Or maybe not.

Linda Ikeji still ran the story hours after it broke, although she sat on the fence. Rather than calling a spade, a spade, she wrote:

“Popular media personality Toke Makinwa is the number trending topic on Nigerian Twitter right now. There was a report earlier today that Toke’s husband, Maje Ayida allegedly got his ex-girlfriend, a girl based in Calabar named Anita Solomon, pregnant and she’s off to the UK to birth the child. I don’t know how true this is (I hope it’s not) but it’s got Twitter buzzing. “

Nothing too heavy.

In all this, we watched Bella Naija sputter along in their coverage. They published theirs hours after and pretty much lifted their content from Linda Ikeji’s blog. Gone are the days of Bella Naija being the classy lifestyle website we knew. Moving slowly moving from the weddings to something we don’t really understand. The quest for page views has forced the site throw friends of the blog like Toke under the bus.

A bit of a shame.

There’s the possibility that Linda’s attitude towards the story had more to do with the person who broke the story – Stella Dimokorkus. For some time now, there has been an unspoken rivalry between SDK and Linda Ikeji. Gone are the days when they got stories from each other and cited each other as sources . They don’t do it anymore. They ignore each other’s stories and we really don’t know what led to the rivalry.

SDK has, however, complained of Linda Ikeji’s apparent boastful nature

“Why announce to the world that you have bought this and that, when you are making off your money from the poor who visit your blog”

We can only wonder how Linda got left in the cold on this one. Has Linda become complacent? Is she still the Queen of the Blogs?

