Nigerians should take responsibility to end corruption – Bishop Okonkwo

The presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Mike Okonkwo says ending corruption in Nigeria is a collective responsibility.

Okonkwo, who spoke on Thursday during an interview with YNaija on Twitter said Nigerians should deal with corruption in their “little corners”.

When asked for his thoughts on the anti-corruption war in the country, Okonkwo said, “We should all take responsibility to stamp out corruption from Nigeria.

“Let’s not wait for government alone to deal with corruption, everyone should deal with it in their little corners.”

