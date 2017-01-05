Hull City appoint Marco Silva as manager

Silva, 39, has agreed a deal until the end of the current season with the Portuguese set to take charge of the team for the first time for Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup Third Round tie with Swansea City at the KCOM Stadium.

After confirming the appointment, Tigers Vice-Chairman Ehab Allam said, “Marco is a young coach who has impressed us with his philosophy and football style.

“He has a great track record and we feel this is a bold and exciting appointment in our aim to retain the Club’s Premier League status. Marco will be bringing in his own back-room team who have all played their part in his recent success.

“We are already working hard with Marco and his team to deliver some key additions to our squad during this transfer window.”

Silva was most recently in charge of Greek side Olympiacos, where he won the league title and enjoyed a memorable Champions League victory over Arsenal last season.

He has also previously managed Estoril in his home country, who he guided to fifth and then a club record fourth place finish in the Portuguese top flight, and Sporting Lisbon where he secured the club’s first piece of major silverware for seven years when lifting the Portuguese cup in 2015.

Silva will be joined at the Club by Assistant Head Coach Joao Pedro Sousa, First Team Coach Goncalo Pedro and Goalkeeping Coach Hugo Oliveira.