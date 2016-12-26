Why I accepted the outcome of Ondo gov. polls – Jegede

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the November 26 Ondo governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede has explained why he refused to challenge the victory of Rotimi Akeredolu in court.

Jegede, in a Christmas message issued in Akure on Sunday to felicitate with Christians, urged the people of the state to embrace peace, love and unity.

He said his decision was to move on as a statesman, even though it was clear that the election was not fair.

He said, “We were in the contest neither for self-seeking (motive) nor pettiness, but for service and value. Despite the noted and obvious infractions against our mandate, it is now time to move on. Tomorrow is another day.”

He added, “I appeal to PDP faithful to remain steadfast as we endure the trying times that may lie ahead. I am confident that we will, in due course, bounce back to reckoning with God and the people on our side.”

