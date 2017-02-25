How I always travel to Dublin to have sex – Sexy Steel

by Azeez Adeniyi

Singer and stylist, Sexy Steel has described how he handles his sexual urges.

In a recent interview with Punch, the singer said whenever he feels sexual urge, he travels to Dublin where his family lives to meet his wife.

He said, “If I am moved sexually, all I need to do is travel to Dublin to meet my wife.

“My family has always been based in Dublin. I am in Nigeria focused on my work.

“I don’t bring my family to the social media or even the entertainment industry.

“I am a disciplined person and I can never get carried away by any woman. It is never going to happen.

“I am focused on the entertainment business and it does not mean that I should lose focus or forget the fact that my family is somewhere. Nobody can put my marriage asunder.”

While giving reasons why he doesn’t wear his wedding band, he said, “Besides the fact that I do not believe in wedding ring, I feel it attracts unwanted attention from girls.

“You know, as a person, I do not believe in wedding bands. We are not perfect but as a married man, there are some things that you should not be caught doing.

“As an entertainer, wearing a wedding band translates to chasing my female fans away. If they think that someday they might get married to Sexy Steel, that is fine. It is what they think and it would help me enlarge my female fan base.

“We are not bankers or doctors, we are in the entertainment business and there can be temptations at times but just keep your marriage away from social media and prying eyes.

“Ladies love married men and if they want to have anything to do with you, they do not care if you are wearing a wedding ring or not.

“In fact, the wedding ring is an invitation for them. These ladies believe that married men are so caring and they know how to take care of women. They know how to treat women right.”