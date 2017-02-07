“I was born to do this…it is a calling.” | LadyBoss Omeyi Yangs answers LLA10 questions

Finding an innovative solution to a problem experienced is a goal of every entrepreneur and that is exactly what Omeyi did with Every Mums Maternity Apparel. Despite the challenges, her desire to meet the needs of mums and mums-to-be keeps are going. You’ll definitely enjoy our interview with her.

Can you briefly describe yourself and your business?

Omeyi Eneehi Yangs is a Christian, a wife and a mother of two wonderful boys. She is the brain behind “Every Mums Maternity Apparel”, a retail enterprise that provides unique and practical maternity and baby products for the trendy woman in Nigeria.

What is it like being a female entrepreneur, and why did you chose this path?

Being a female entrepreneur is fun, there are more female entrepreneurs in Nigeria anyway. My line of business though already expects that I ought to be female. There is only so much a man can understand about pregnancy, childbirth and the likes.

I would say this path chose me. I have always been an entrepreneur right from my late teens. I always found something to trade in; from towels to underwear, to beddings, to kitchen utensils, clothes…the list is endless.

My path with the maternity industry crossed during my 1st pregnancy. I was a newlywed who had recently relocated back to Nigeria after being away for about seven years. Shopping was so difficult and stressful, especially as a working woman. The challenges I faced coupled with the entrepreneurship spirit in me merged as I realised that there had to be other women going through these same challenges. That is basically how the business was born.

What new innovation have you introduced to your business?

Creativity. As much as there are several maternity businesses, our range of products set us apart. We stock items that are not readily available (but extremely useful) in the Nigerian market for a mum to be and new mums.

What will you say is responsible for your success so far?

Focus, research, listening to what my clients want and providing it and daring to be different.

Excellent! You have an event coming up, what’s it about?

As part of our way of empowering and also connecting with our audience offline, we started the Every Mums Exclusive Showcase last year. It is basically an avenue where mums, mums-to-be (and sometimes dads) have an opportunity to meet and learn from experts on a particular topic relating to pregnancy, childbirth, motherhood and parenting in a relaxed atmosphere. We believe that knowledge is essential to survival especially in this part of the world and when you know better, you do better.

Our next event comes up on the 12th of February and it is tagged Postpartum weight loss and weaning. We have 2 experts – Dr Chinasa Trinitta Amadi, a medical doctor, health and fitness trainer will teach on losing weight after baby and Oluwaseun Sangoleye, a baby nutrition specialist will teach on weaning your baby. We are also going to raise more awareness about Postpartum Depression, a prevailing illness in Nigeria that has been left unspoken for many years but is affecting so many women. Postpartum Support Network Africa will handle that bit. We are also offering childcare services for free at the venue.

Are there any unique challenges that female entrepreneurs face generally?

I don’t know if I would call this as a challenge but it has to do with our gender as a whole. We don’t know when to step back to rest and take time out for ourselves. I haven’t gone through any particular challenges that I can attribute to being female.

What values and principles have helped you so far?

Integrity is my core value. Honesty, compassion, focus, discipline are some values that keep me focused.

What keeps you going when the odds are against you?

I was born to do this…it is a calling. That sense of purpose that there is a vacuum only I and my business can fill keeps me going through tough times.

What’s your five-year plan for your business?

To be the first brand in Nigeria that comes to mind when the word maternity comes up for unique essentials during and after pregnancy.

To raise empowered wives and mothers to make better decisions during and after their pregnancy.

What do upcoming female entrepreneurs need to do to be successful on this path?

To be in this industry, you have to love it. You have to be compassionate and understanding (pregnant women sometimes have mood swings J ); most of all to be clear and focused on what they want. Collaboration is essential as well. As it is said collaboration is the new competition. Seek to learn and also support fellow entrepreneurs in your field and beyond. Research is key; make sure you are providing what people want and not bringing stuff and forcing them to want it.

The Leading Ladies Africa Series is a weekly interview series that focuses on women of African descent, showcases their experiences across all socio-economic sectors, highlights their personal and professional achievements and offers useful advice on how to make life more satisfying for women.

It is an off-shoot of Leading Ladies Africa, a non-profit that promotes women empowerment and gender inclusion for women of African descent.

Do you know any woman of African descent doing phenomenal things? Send an email to editor@leadingladiesafrica.org and we just might feature her.

