How I built two churches, mosque for Badeh – witness

A builder, Joseph Okpetu on Thursday told the Federal High Court Abuja how he was contracted by former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh to build two churches and a mosque in his hometown in Adamawa State.

Badeh is on trial for alleged money laundering of over N3bn.

Okpetu told the court that he was asked to renovate two churches in Vimtim during the community’s thanksgiving service in 2013.

He said a sum of N100 million was also given to him to build a mosque opposite Badeh’s house and a civic centre for the community.

He revealed that his company Vinplast Nigeria Ltd is jointly owned with Badeh’s family in a share structure of N4m to himself, Alex Badeh Jnr N3m, and Kamtufa Badeh N3m.

Justice Okon Abang has adjourned the case to January 25 and 26 for further hearing.

