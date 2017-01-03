I cannot be underrated in APC – Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye says his political clout cannot be undermined by anybody in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Melaye stated this over the weekend at Ayetoro-Gbede, his country home, where he distributed empowerment materials worth over N200 million to members of his constituency.

He said, “There are so many unnecessary comments and rhetoric going around. As far as APC is concerned, whether at the national or state level, we are in charge. I am not boasting.

“Kogi State governor cannot underrate me, neither can anybody underrate me in APC. I say this with every sense of responsibility and humility.

“I am the only member of the board of trustees of APC in Kogi State; even the Governor is not a member. I am also a member of the executive council of APC.”

