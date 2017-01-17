I can’t join the FG in lying to Nigerians – Fayose

Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose says the Federal Government was in the habit of lying to Nigerians.

Fayose, who stated this on Monday in Ado-ekiti, the state capital while fielding questions from reporters the government had been economical with the truth on varying issues.

He cited the war against Boko Haram, the crisis in Southern Kaduna and the state of the economy as instances in which Nigerians have been lied to by the Federal Government.

“I do not want to be seen as an opposition figure, but a man who tells Nigerians the truth. You can place my predictions, comments and warnings side by side with happenings in the country and you would know I tell the truth and I do not mince words.

“Look at the Boko Haram issue. The Federal Government first said they have technically defeated the group, later they brought a flag to The Presidency saying Boko Haram has been utterly defeated, but look at what we are witnessing now. In as much as they are making some efforts, they are not telling us the truth.

“I can’t join them to lie. I say the truth and stand by it. Over 1000 people have been killed in Southern Kaduna, but what are they telling Nigerians? It is a pity that the military has been drafted into the lying game. They too are no longer saying the truth. If you look at the video clips sent from Southern Kaduna before the military clamped down on sending such videos out, you will know that we have a terrible situation on hand.

“Hunger is unprecedented in the land. The economy is down and people are hiding under the guise of fighting corruption to hunt opposition figures. A government that can not make any impression in the first two years, I am afraid, may not be able to make any at all,” he said.

