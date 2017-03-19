I can’t marry a woman who can only twerk – Kiss Daniel

by Dolapo Adelana

Popular singer, Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, aka Kiss Daniel has said he will rather marry an intelligent woman than one who only twerks.

Daniel said this in an interview with The Punch.

Responding to a question on what he likes in women, he said, “I like ambitious women who are intelligent, can think for themselves and envisage the future. There are some women that can tell you a lot of ways to properly spend and invest N10m and you would be amazed. That is the type of lady I want, a woman who can drown you in her thoughts. I don’t want the type of woman that would only think about how to twerk and spend your money. I like twerking and I’m not saying it’s bad but when it comes to choosing the woman I would live with for the rest of my life, I think intelligence is more important. There will come a time when ladies would not be able to twerk again because of old age.

On the trend by musicians to use ladies who flaunt their boobs and bum in music video, he said, “It is needed as it gets some certain set of people interested in music. As a matter of fact, I know some people who watch videos of ladies twerking first thing every morning. There are some people who wouldn’t watch your videos if there are no ladies flaunting their bums in it and that would reduce your views and followership. For instance, most of the feedback I have gotten on my new music video, Duro, has been about the ladies in it.”