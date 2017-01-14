The News Blog

I didn’t leave Nigeria for Malaysia – Seun Egbegbe

Filmmaker Seun Egbebe has denied that he left the shores of Nigeria for Malaysia shortly after he was granted bail for allegedly stealing nine iPhones at Computer Village, Lagos.

In a recent chat with Saturday Beats, his publicist simply identified as Bidemi said Egbegbe has not left Nigeria since the incident.

He said, “No, he did not go to Malaysia, he did not travel. He has not been out of this country since last year. Those that reported that he travelled did not get their facts right. It was shortly after they said he was remanded in prison that he conducted an interview with some journalists just to clear the air. Throughout December, he was at LTV because he has a stand there. His Ebony stand at LTV closed on December 30, 2016.

