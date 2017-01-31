I didn’t pay Kim Kardashian $1m – Darey Art-Alade

R&B singer, Darey Art-Alade has denied rumours that he paid Kim Kardashian $1 million to feature in the first edition of ‘Love Like A Movie’ concert.

In a recent chat with Tribune, Darey declined to tell how much Kim Kardashian was paid but said it was nothing near the amount being peddled around.

- Advertisement -



He said, “Those are old hearsay. How much Kim was paid, neither she nor I can tell anybody because it is contractual. But, it no were near the rumoured amount. If I had that kind of money at that time, I know where I would invested it.”

Asked who would be the headliner of the next edition of LLAM which he has already started planning, Darey said he would not reveal the name.

“I don’t know. If I knew, I wouldn’t even tell you. But as usual, when it does happen, it promises to be a well put together show,” he said.

On why he brings a foreign celebrity every year, Darey said, “You are talking about only those ones, how about Tiwa Savage, Sound Sultan, Kaffy, Imganeto dancers, and some of our other partners? Love Like A Movie is not just about one artist; it’s not just about me. When you attend Love Like a Movie, you realise it’s about different artistes coming together to give you a great show,” he said.

The show had previously paraded international acts such as Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland and Ciara in its last three editions.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments