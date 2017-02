Gay activist Bisi Alimi Tuesday in an exclusive interview with YNaija said he doesn’t believe there’s a God.

Alimi said despite his belief, he was not an atheist.

Speaking further he said during his secondary school days he went about in commercial buses (Molue) preaching to people to give their lives to Jesus Christ.

See interview below:

"I don't believe in God, but I am not an atheist" – Bisi Alimi A post shared by YNaija (@ynaija) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:57am PST

