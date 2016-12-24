“I don’t need your award”, Tekno tells Headies organisers

Singer Tekno has taken a shot at the organizers of the Headies Awards after his nomination was withdrawn.

“Dem nominate me for award say dem disqualify me, you be God?,” the singer said before performing on the stage of Rhythm Unplugged on Friday.

The Headies jury had withdrawn Tekno’s ‘Next Rated’ nomination after he failed to participate in activities required from a nominee.

The singer had earlier registered his displeasure after he was nominated for the category.

Tekno had said he was already in the music industry for too long to be nominated in such category.

Comments

- Advertisement -