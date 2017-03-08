‘I don’t need police, DSS protection anymore’, Fayose tells FG

by Azeez AdeniyiEkiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has asked the Federal Government to withdraw the policemen and DSS operatives assigned to protect him.

Fayose said this during this year’s International Women’s Day celebration held at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado Ekiti, the state capital on Wednesday.

The governor said he does not need them any longer, stating that both the police and DSS work for the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

He said, “Anybody moving against my government will be removed; anybody that wants to topple me will not finish their government.

“Tell them, I don’t need their policemen, I don’t need their SSS. Let them come and remove their policemen and SSS. I don’t want APC police, I don’t want APC SSS, these people are my police.”

He also boasted that the APC cannot capture power in the state in the 2018 governorship election.

He also asked the women to ‘show the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Aso Rock Presidential Villa and INEC’ their voters cards.

Fayose said, “Nobody can take Ekiti away from me; the power of the people is greater than the power of federal. We gave them 16-0 at the last election; we are going to give them 16-0 again.

“Now Ekiti women, show them your voter’s cards, show INEC in Abuja your voter’s cards that we are going to vote them out. APC professional riggers, look at their voter’s cards. Let them see your cards at the Villa, I hope you are seeing their cards.

“Ekiti is a no-go area; we are prepared even if you call for election tomorrow. APC exists on pages of newspapers, they exist on propaganda but we have now matched them propaganda-for-propaganda.

“Show the performing Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, your voter’s cards. Show Senate President Bukola Saraki, your voter’s cards. In Ekiti, we are behind Makarfi, we don’t know Sheriff.”

He reiterated his support for the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the PDP, Ahmed Makarfi.

Fayose also announced an empowerment of N500 million to empower them in farming, petty trading and grassroots economy.

He also promised to elevate a female Executive Secretary who has few days to retire to the post of Permanent Secretary.