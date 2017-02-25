“I did everything to keep my marriage” | Muma Gee speaks on her broken marriage

Singer Muma Gee has opened up about her broken marriage to Prince Eke.

In an interview with Hip TV, she said she was dedicated to her marriage to the extent that she took 6 years off music.

She said, “I got married and became a full time house wife for 6 years. For me to have taken a break (from entertainment) for six years, that’s enough to tell anyone I was really dedicated. I gave the marriage all my life, all my time, but if the persons involved are restless a bit, you can’t be in control”

Watch:

I gave my all to keep my broken marriage – Muma Gee. #hiptvnews A post shared by HipTv (@officialhiptv) on Feb 24, 2017 at 10:38am PST