‘I have forgiven you, I prayed for you | Mercy Johnson replies Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has replied fellow actress, Tonto Dikeh who apologized for what she said about Mercy’s child some years back.

According to reports, Tonto Dikeh had called Mercy Johnson’s child a witch about 4 years ago.

The actress however apologized on Friday, stating that she is ashamed of her utterances.

In response, Mercy Johnson said she had forgiven the actress a long time ago and even prayed for her last night.

She wrote, “@tontolet am shaking and in tears as I read your post.I have learnt the more this morning that the holyspirit is true,cus by him you were in my prayers last night and this morning.am in shock.

“I always heard of what an Angel you are.Please,I forgave you immediately King came because I knew that u would have understood how it hurt me.

I Love you and I am short of words now but thank you and trust me I wish so much happiness and peace.am already hugging you so tightly. it is well and Purity is Blowing you a kiss too.

My God Will Bless You and Keep you Ahead always. MAMAPURITY”

