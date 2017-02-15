“I am grateful for your prayers”, Buhari thanks Nigerians

by Dolapo Adelana

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday night expressed gratitude to all Nigerians for their prayers.

Buhari stated this via his official page, Muhammadu Buhari when he received Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan at Abuja House in London.

“I thanked them for visiting. I’m also grateful to Nigerians, Christians and Muslims alike, for their prayers and kind wishes for my health,” he said.

Buhari also thanked the lawmakers for their visit.

I thanked them for visiting. I'm also grateful to Nigerians, Christians and Muslims alike, for their prayers and kind wishes for my health. Posted by Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments