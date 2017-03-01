“I know how to reach my son if I want to” | Tonto Dikeh’s husband says

by Azeez Adeniyi

Tonto Dikeh’s husband, Oladunni Churchill has said he knows how to reach his son if he wants to.

The actress had accused Churchill of not bothering to reach out to his son since their marriage crisis.

But Oladunni through his spokesman in an interview with Pulse said most of the stories in the media are false.

He said, “Two adults who have a child together know how to reach each other. These things that fly around, most of it are not true. Mot of it never even emanated from the parties involved.

“Some media outlets sensationalise all these things so they can sell.

“So, these issues are not what they are really. If he wants to reach his son, he knows how to. She didn’t say most of those things I’m sure of that.”

Asked if the Tonto Dikeh Foundation and Churchill Foundation are still partners, he said, “The two foundations are not the same and do not pursue the same objectives.

“Yes, we had things to do together in the past because now we’re focused on agriculture and entrepreneurship and I’m not sure that’s one of the things they’re focused on.”