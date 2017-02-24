“I lied to make my husband who he is today” | Tonto Dikeh reveals even more about her marriage

by Azeez Adeniyi

Actress Tonto Dikeh has continued making revelations about her marriage to husband, Oladunni Churchill.

While responding to fans on Instagram, the actress debunked rumours that her husband is gay.

Uche Maduagwu, an actor who claimed to be a close friend to the actress had said Tonto Dikeh walked out of the marriage after she discovered her husband was sleeping with men.

But the actress on Friday said it was a ‘lie from the devil’.

She also revealed that she lied about him buying her a car and an iPhone to ‘make him the man he is today’.

She wrote, “He is many things but No, he isn’t gay. That was a lie from the devil.”

Tonto Dikeh had earlier said her marriage was based on lies, deceit and scam.

