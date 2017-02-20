“I am in love with love and weddings and events are what you can call my ‘happy place’.” LadyBoss Elsie Ofulue answers #LLA10 questions

Making a living out of your passion has to be one of the best things in the world. For Elsie Ofulue, the Lady Boss behind Events on Wheels, organising events is not just something she is passionate about; she’s on a mission to take people to their ‘happily ever after’. Enjoy her interview with us.

Can you briefly describe yourself and your business?

I am Elsie Ofulue, a Christian, wife to a Pastor, and mother to three gorgeous little girls. Elsie is the Events Director for Events on Wheels (EoW) a UK based Wedding and Events Planning Services Company.

What is it like being a female entrepreneur, and why did you choose to be one?

Being a female entrepreneur I can say is fun, liberating and fulfilling. I chose to do this as I needed an outlet to channel my passion, impact lives while forging a lasting legacy.

What new innovation have you introduced to your business?

I have worked hard in finding new and innovative ways of communicating with my clients seamlessly, taking away the barriers that physical location often brings. Clients and vendors alike have testified to this and the collaborative tools I have set in place to work effectively with them.

What will you say is responsible for your success so far?

Firstly I attribute my success so far to the Grace Factor; it’s this Grace that has seen me through. I am also a very committed person which pushes me to give my all every time. I learnt a long time ago that you are as good as your last gig which means I have to constantly and consciously raise the bar each time. I never stop learning from those who have differentiated themselves in the industry keeping myself up to date with the latest trend.

In your opinion, would you say that there are any unique challenges that female entrepreneurs face?

I believe when women enter the business world, they are faced with the immense pressure to succeed. They also have to face the expectation to do well in all areas of their multifaceted lives. Women most times wear so many hats, you rarely find a woman introduce herself in a singular way. There’s also the problem of the success of women being measured by how well they excel with friends, family, and eventually their business. So, women have a lot on their plate and they have to excel at everything if they want to be termed successful in the business world.

What values and principles have helped you so far?

My mother has always said to us, ‘Never forget the child of whom you are.’ This advice has guided me as I am quick to remember I am the child of my parents but most importantly a Child of God. This means integrity, trust, diligence, discipline, being the best version of me and excellence in all things. Then again I don’t take things overtly serious so I have fun whilst putting smiles on client’s faces.

Why did you decide to go into this particular line of business?

This business was birthed out of my love for planning everyone’s parties. I kind of became the ‘go to’ person if any friend or family needed to get things done; you are confident that Elsie will feed you an idea and help you deliver it. I remember a few years ago I and my good friend Tonye were selling romantic ideas to busy corporates; we literally delivered love in a box!

During one of my ‘Eureka’ moments I realised I was really good at this. I got myself registered and trained with QC Event School UK which certified me as the Professional Wedding and Events Planner that I am today. This I can say officially kicked off my wedding and events planning business.

I am in love with love and happily ever after, weddings and events are what you can call my ‘happy place’. Hence my business guarantee is Events on Wheels – taking you to the place of happy ever after.

What are some of the challenges you’ve faced, and what’s kept you going?

I would say the Wedding and Events planning business has become one of the fastest growing industries as there are no barriers to becoming a planner. There’s the challenge to get your name out there in the midst of the noise. Irrespective of this, what has kept me going is the understanding that there is absolutely no one like me. Yes, there can be many of us in the industry but there is no one me and I have a truck load of creativity to bring to the table. Nobody will do things in the exact same way I will and hey someone needs me. So I don’t sell the planning service; I specifically sell me.

What’s your five-year plan for your business?

At the moment the main focus is building the EoW brand and making it a household name in the industry. I also see a business that impacts lives, recruits and trains more people in the art of event planning.

What do upcoming female entrepreneurs need to do to be successful in this path?

To be successful in whatever entrepreneurial pursuit you need to be totally PASSIONATE about your chosen industry. Passionate enough to understudy and learn all there is to learn about that industry. Embrace competition. Be willing to go, walk, and run that extra mile. When you hit a wall or feel stagnant stay focused and remind yourself why you started the journey in the first place.

