I have made my green card “inoperable” – Wole Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka has said he is no longer part of the American society, as he has made his green card “inoperable” following the victory of Donald Trump in the U.S Presidential elections.

Soyinka said this during an interview with The Atlantic.

“I don’t have strong enough fingers to tear up a green card. As long as Trump is in charge, if I absolutely have to visit the United States, I prefer to go in the queue for a regular visa with others. I’m no longer part of the society, not even as a resident.

“I delivered myself from uncertainty, from discomfort, from internal turmoil,” he said.

The literary giant had vowed to tear his green card if Donald Trump wins the election.

Soyinka later said he would only promise when Trump is inaugurated as President.

“Why don’t we wait until Trump actually takes office? I’m just going about my normal commitments, but definitely not getting into any more commitments. Let’s put it that way for now,” Soyinka had said.

