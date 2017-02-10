I may quit music in 3 years – Mr. Eazi

Pop singer Tosin Ajibade has revealed that he would be quitting music soon.

Ajibade popularly known as Mr. Eazi stated this when he appeared on local Nigerian TV show, Street Hop.

“Sincerely, I don’t plan on doing music for more than three years further,” he said.

“In my mind I feel like I want to do something more like a Jay Z. The music is giving me a lot of capital which can be reinvested, the music is giving me a lot of influence, and so if in the next three years I’m able to get the numbers, you could use that to do anything else in life.

“I am a serial entrepreneur. So, I will move on to the next thing depending on what I am passionate about at the time. It would appear that the artist is on a journey to ‘find’ himself admitting that he has walked away from several career paths from engineering to events.”

