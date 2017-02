It seem everything is now alright between singer Harrysong and Five Star Music.

The singer who was re-arrested alongside his manager Desmond Ike took to Instagram, saying he missed his Five Star Music family.

He wrote, “I miss my family. Love forever fivestarmusicng ❤🙏”

Veteran Daddy Showkey has also posted a picture of himself, Kcee and Harrysong after a reconciliation meeting.

