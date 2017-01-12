Why I moved to China – Mikel Obi

Super Eagles captain and former Chelsea player, Mikel Obi has said his move to the Chinese Premier League was in the interest of Nigeria.

Mikel said his recent signing to Tianjin Teda was to ensure Nigeria particpates at the 2018 World Cup in Brazil.

Mikel did not play under Antonio Conte since his arrival at the Stamford Bridge forcing him to sign a three-year deal with Tianjin Teda.

The midfielder has however said the move was not about the money even as he would be receiving triple what he earned in Chelsea.

“I could easily have stayed in Chelsea for the remaining six months of my contract but it won’t be in the best interest of my nation, as they need me match fit when the World Cup 2018 qualifiers resume”, Mikel said.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to make but I seriously need matches to stay fit for Nigeria. Nigerians don’t deserve to miss out of the World Cup after back to back failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations”.

