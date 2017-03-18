I have never met her before | Davido reacts to recent babymama scandal

Music star, Davido has responded to the recent paternity scandal involving him and one, Ayotomide Labinjo.

The 26-year-old lady had alleged that Davido impregnated and abandoned her.

According to her, they met in Ibadan in 2013, after which they had a sexual encounter leading to the birth of a baby girl who is now 4 years old.

She alleged that the singer has refused to take up the responsibility of taking care of our child.

Labinjo also said a DNA test was done but claimed that it was manipulated by Davido and his family.

While responding on Twitter, Davido said he had never met the lady until two years ago when she claimed to have a child for him.

He disclosed that a DNA test was truly conducted but it came out negative.

He wrote, “2 years ago person wey U never see your life, bring pikin say nah ur own, u take paternity test , it came out negative.

“Upon finding out the test results were negative Out of pity we still give dem money .yrs later dem no gree say nah my own .chai money good 😫

“THIS ONE NAH REAL YAHOO GIRL NO LAPTOP! 😂

“By the WAY @MobilePunch I’m suing you guys! BOUTTA DOUBLE THAT 30 REAL QUICK!!”

2 years ago person wey U never see your life, bring pikin say nah ur own, u take paternity test , it came out negative .. — Davido (@iam_Davido) March 17, 2017

Upon finding out the test results were negative Out of pity we still give dem money .yrs later dem no gree say nah my own .chai money good 😫 — Davido (@iam_Davido) March 17, 2017

THIS ONE NAH REAL YAHOO GIRL NO LAPTOP! 😂 — Davido (@iam_Davido) March 17, 2017

By the WAY @MobilePunch I'm suing you guys! BOUTTA DOUBLE THAT 30 REAL QUICK!! 🤑📽 — Davido (@iam_Davido) March 17, 2017

His elder brother, Adewale Adeleke has also commented on the allegation.

He wrote on Instagram, I personally took the woman that supposedly claimed to have a baby for my brother to Verdic hospital in Lekki to do the paternity test.”

“The test results came back and was opened in front of both of us and the mother of the child and her mother. The results said the baby was not his. This happened about 2 years ago.

“David didn’t even know who the girl was. People are just money hungry or looking for fame. No court order was even issued for him to take the paternity test. He did it out of good faith,”