I did not endorse MMM – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina has said he did not endorse ponzi scheme MMM.
Adesina said the endorsement was made by impostors and identity thieves.
He said in a tweet, “A statement endorsing MMM is being credited to me on digital media. It is false. Please ignore it.”
A statement endorsing MMM is being credited to me on digital media. It is false. Please ignore it. Impostors and identity thieves at work.
— Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) January 10, 2017