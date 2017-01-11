I did not endorse MMM – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina has said he did not endorse ponzi scheme MMM.

Adesina said the endorsement was made by impostors and identity thieves.

He said in a tweet, “A statement endorsing MMM is being credited to me on digital media. It is false. Please ignore it.”

A statement endorsing MMM is being credited to me on digital media. It is false. Please ignore it. Impostors and identity thieves at work. — Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) January 10, 2017

