I did not endorse MMM – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina has said he did not endorse ponzi scheme MMM.

Adesina said the endorsement was made by impostors and identity thieves.

He said in a tweet, “A statement endorsing MMM is being credited to me on digital media. It is false. Please ignore it.”

