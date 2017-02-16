I do not have a female PA, Tonto Dikeh’s husband speaks

by Azeez Adeniyi

Tonto Dikeh’s husband, Olakunle Churchill has denied having an affair with his personal assistant.

In a recent interview with Toast Magazine, Churchill said he does not have a female PA as widely reported, stating that it was a sponsored blackmail.

He said, “Well, it’s funny to me, because I don’t have female personal Assistant, My PA is Mr Paul, who has been working with me over the years. Besides, it was a sponsored blackmail.”

He also denied rumours that Tonto Dikeh moved out due to domestic violence against her.

“I wonder where they got such gist from? I don’t believe my wife will say that, besides I frown against such even my foundation preach against domestic violence in some of our charity awareness campaigns.

“It is obvious that all these channelled attacks are targeted to drag my image and what I believe in to the mud. Well, the truth is that I have never raised my hands against my wife.

“I have evidence of CCTV Cameras in my mum’s house when this happened. It can be replayed if you what us to go that far,” Churchill said.

He also said Tonto Dikeh has refused to pick his calls and denied him access to his son.

“The mum won’t pick calls and the nanny. Our son has been with the mother and not at home for now. I truly, should not be granting this interview if this is all about my family.

“I’m very optimistic that the family will unite together for King Andrea birthday even though channels to reach my wife is temporarily off.”

