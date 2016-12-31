‘I was not the head of state’ | Sani Abacha’s daughter goes emotional on Instagram

Fatima Abacha, daughter of former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, has decried the treatment meted on her and members of her family.

In a post early Saturday on her Instagram page, Fatima stated that she was “not the head of state, neither did she receive a monthly salary”, to deserve such treatment.

She wrote, “Amin to his prayers. It definitely has not been easy dealing with this for almost two decades. Our family has been called all sorts of names. We have been under so much attack. It definitely doesn’t feel nice. I used to cry so much at the beginning😭😭😭😭… I had no choice but to develop crocodile skin. It still hurts so much even though I have learned to live with it. I was not the head of state. I did not receive a monthly salary, neither did I choose to be Fatima Gumsu Sani Abacha.😢 May Almighty Allah make it easy for us all. Happy 2017 in advance.

