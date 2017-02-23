I am not indebted to any commercial bank – Stella Oduah

by Azeez Adeniyi

Senator Stella Oduah has said allegations that she is indebted to some commercial banks are untrue.

A Federal High Court in Lagos had on Wednesday restricted Oduah and Sea Petroleum and Gas Company Limited linked to her from making withdrawals from 21 accounts domiciled with some banks.

While speaking with journalists in the National Assembly on Thursday, Oduah said she resigned from the company in 2010.

She said, “I resigned from the company since 2010. Sterling got injunction on earlier order. They gave sea shipping facility to buy vessel. They defaulted . But the order elapsed today. The lawyers appealed for set aside. That was what they argued today and order was set aside”.

A Business Manager of Sterling Bank Plc., Segun Akinsanya had submitted an affidavit claiming that Stella Oduah and the other defendants were indebted to the tune of $16.4 million and N100.5 million.

However, Stella Oduah and her companies urged the court to discharge the order made against them.

They filed preliminary objection to the suit, urging the court to strike out the suit but were met with stiff resistance from Mr Kemi Balogun SAN who opposed the applications.

Justice Anka, thereby, adjourned till 20th March, 2017 to decide whether to vacate the order or not.

