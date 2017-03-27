I am not involved in any certificate scandal – Jonathan

by Azeez Adeniyi

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he is not involved in any certificate scandal.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by Jonathan’s Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, the former president said it was wrong to mention him among Nigerians with certificate scandal.

The statement said the ex-President had “never been linked to any doubt, scandal or controversy concerning his academic qualifications.”

He said, “We really don’t know where this is coming from, but we wish to remain unambiguous in our assertion that this is obvious falsehood, since the former President has never been linked to any doubt, scandal or controversy concerning his academic qualifications.

“We are not aware of any probe, allegation or litigation relating to his very well known academic qualifications.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to restate that former President Jonathan’s educational records can easily be traced to St Michael’s Primary School, Oloibiri and Mater Dei High School, lmiringi where he obtained his first school leaving certificate and General Certificate of Education Ordinary Level respectively, as well as the University of Port Harcourt, where he received his Bachelor of Science, Master’s and Doctorate degrees.

“Luckily, many of former President Jonathan’s classmates from primary school through the university are still alive and are traceable.

“It is therefore obvious that there is no justification for this abstruse association, as there is nothing linking the former President to the story.”