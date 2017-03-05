I am not involved in formation of APDP – Makarfi

by Azeez Adeniyi

Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ahmed Makarfi has distanced himself from the registration of a new Advanced Peoples Democratic Party (APDP).

Makarfi who is in a leadership tussle with Ali Modu Sheriff said he is still a member of the PDP.

There had been reports that some aggrieved members of the party had submitted an application to the Independent National Electoral Commission for the registration of the APDP.

But Makarfi on Saturday said he is not behind the formation of any party.

He said, “I am not behind the party (APDP). I don’t have any hand in it as claimed. In Nigeria, you can’t prevent people from making speculations. The country is awash with all kinds of speculations but it is a free country and anybody is free to go and register any party he or she likes but it (APDP) is not something I am interested in or driving.”

Makarfi however said the possibility of him leaving the PDP cannot be ruled out.

“You can’t tell what will happen tomorrow. We are in the PDP. What form the PDP would take, we can’t say.

“I am still studying the report of the Jerry Gana-led reconciliation committee. So, first things first. When we get to the river, we would know how to cross it. But specifically on APDP, I can categorically say that we never discussed such and I am not behind its registration,” he said.

He added that former President Goodluck Jonathan was trying to resolve the impasse.

“We are continuing our discussions So, we will see what comes out of it. We cannot be a problem to a meaningful and peaceful resolution. Once it is meaningful and comprehensive, we can’t hinder that,” he added.