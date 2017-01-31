I was not involved in plot to retire you from the police force, Atiku tells Akiolu

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has denied being involved in an alleged plot that led to the forceful retirement of the Obama of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu from the Nigeria Police Force.

The Monarch had accused Atiku and the director of the Department of State Security (DSS) of convincing former President Olusegun Obasanjo to retire him in 2002.

He claimed that the PDP perceived him as a threat to its victory in Lagos.

He had said: “Atiku, Daura and others sat down and advised President Obasanjo that if he wanted to win Lagos in 2003, I should be removed. It was written on paper.”

Reacting to the allegation, Atiku said, “at no time did he suggest nor propose the removal of Akiolu from the police force.”

He denied ever supervising the Police Service Commission and could not have been part of the alleged plot.

The ex-VP noted that he was not “familiar with oba Akiolu as at the time the monarch was removed from the police force.”

Atiku added that he holds the monarch in high esteem.

