I am not leaving PDP – Ekweremadu

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has refuted reports that he is leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress.

Special Assistant to the Deputy President of the Senate on Political Affairs, Okey Ozoani, in a statement on Wednesday said the report was a ‘fantasy’.

He said, “Senator Ekweremadu is not contemplating leaving PDP. He is more concerned about fixing the country’s biting economic and security conditions and other challenges than saving his job as the Deputy President of the Senate.

“It is his view that Nigeria has to first exist for us to have political parties to belong to or political offices to occupy. Studies have shown a direct relationship between economic conditions and survival of democracy.

“The primary responsibility our Constitution places on our government is to cater to the wellbeing of the citizens as well as security of their lives and property. When such are threatened, everyone should necessarily get serious and preoccupied with contributing his or her quota to salvaging the country.

“Besides, he is most grateful to his colleagues for the confidence they continue to repose in him and the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki. He is grateful for the solidarity that the Senators have continued to accord them.”

