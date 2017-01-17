The News Blog

I pray to die beside 2face, I can’t survive without him – Annie Idibia

Actress, Annie Idibia has asked God to allow her spend her entire life with her husband, 2baba and then “die beside” him.

Annie took to Instagram on Tuesday saying she can’t survive a life without the ‘African Queen’ crooner.

She wrote: “I stared at this image for at least 15mins or even more and realized I was tearing up. The picture made me feel all “types of ways” And the love in my heart towards Innocent just tripled instantly.

“I know we will grow old n die someday, but God please I want to spend all my days with him, grow old with him and die beside him, next to him. I can’t live if I have to do that without him. I won’t survive it.

“Life without him won’t be worth it again. Sad that when we grow old n grey, 1 of us will go before the other, but please can we at least grow very old together and go together.

“All of our kids n grandkids would have been all grown, graduates and well established by your grace lord.. so they will be fine when we go.”

A photo posted by Annie Idibia (@annieidibia1) on

