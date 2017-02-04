I have quit trying to reconcile 2face and Blackface – Faze

Former member of Plantashun Boiz, Faze has said he is tired of mediating between 2face and Blackface who have been at loggerheads since the split of the group.

Blackface had accused 2face of stealing the hit track “African queen” from him.

He also attacked the pop icon recently after he announced his upcoming nationwide protest.

In a recent interview granted by Blackface, he said 2face has no moral standing to lead such a protest.

In a chat with Saturday beats, Faze said he had tried to reconcile both parties but to no avail.

Faze said, “I read all what Blackface said about Tuface and what I would advise is that this is 2017. Things have to be different. I don’t want to talk about the issues between both of them. Blackface should go about things the way he wants and Tuface should also do the same. What I just want is for peace to reign. I have made several attempts to iron out the issues between them. I have been going up and down trying to mediate peace between them but all to no avail. I am tired of doing that. Right now, I am working on my project. My album is due to be out very soon and that is what I want to focus my energy on.”

On his opinion about the planned protest, he said:

“What really matters is how he goes about it. It depends on Tuface and his strategy. I want to believe that he has the proper plans and he is ready because he is going to gather people from all corners of Nigeria. He should make an attempt and if it works out for everybody, fine. However, staging a protest is not as easy as he thinks. It depends on who is supporting him,” he said.

