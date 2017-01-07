I remain the general overseer of RCCG worldwide – Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has said he remains the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) worldwide.

Early Saturday he announced his retirement as the Overseer of RCCG in Nigeria.

According to a statement by his last son and personal assistant Leke Adeboye, the decision was taken, “sequel to the new legal requirements set up by the Financial Regulations Council, guiding all registered churches, mosques, CSOs. They now have a maximum period of twenty years to lead their organizations. In retirement, they are not permitted to hand over to their families.”

The statement added, “RCCG Nigeria is now to be headed by Pastor Joseph Obayemi, as Pastor Funsho Odesola will serve as the new Church Secretary while Pastor Joseph Adeyokunu, is the new Church Treasurer.

“We would like to inform all members of RCCG to understand this new structure and go about their service to God and humanity in holiness and soul winning. Let us also educate people around us and not spread inaccurate information.”

