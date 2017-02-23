I am staying at Manchester United – Wayne Rooney

by Dolapo Adelana

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has addressed speculation about his future.

There have been speculations that Rooney will be leaving the English giants for China.

In a statement on Thursday, the club record goal scorer said he would remain at United.

“Despite the interest which has been shown from other clubs, for which I’m grateful, I want to end recent speculation and say that I am staying at Manchester United,” he said.

“I hope I will play a full part in helping the team in its fight for success on four fronts.

“It’s an exciting time at the club and I want to remain a part of it.”

