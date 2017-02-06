“I am still in support of the protest” – 2face

Music icon, Innocent Idibia also known as 2face has said he was still in support of the protest even though he was not physically present.

In a telephone interview with Channels TV on Monday, the singer reiterated that he pulled out due to security concerns.

- Advertisement -



He said, “I don’t have the sole franchise to protest so I’m still in support of them, I think its within their rights.

“I can’t tell anybody not to stand for what they believe in. For me, there were a whole lot of things I put into consideration. I noticed a whole lot of people were trying to hijack the process.

“I only decided to back out of the physical protest due to security reasons but it’s not as if I’m not still standing by the things I said or the things I believe about governance in Nigeria for a long time now.

“I want to make it clear, I was not arrested by the DSS, I am free, I am good, nobody intimated me, nobody harassed me, nobody paid me to start it in the first place and nobody paid me to stop it.

“I didn’t stop the protest I only stopped the physical convergence”.

2face had on Saturday night pulled out of the nationwide protests which took place today.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments